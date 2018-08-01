900 stuffed animals collected in Care With a Bear Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute proved they care about local kids.

WTHI teamed up with Azzip Pizza to host our Care With a Bear Drive.

All day long we collected your donations of stuffed animals.

First responders will later give those donations to local kids during emergencies.

Organizers say it helps kids cope during difficult times.

"We want to make sure we take care of our kids. We want to keep them safe and brighten their day in an emergency," Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said.

Thanks to your generosity, the drive collected more than 900 bears.