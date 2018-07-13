9 CASY bus windows shot out, will impact summer opportunities for local children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The staff at one non-profit came to work Thursday morning and found an unwelcome surprise.

Police believe someone used a bb gun and shot out nine windows on a bus that belongs to Chances and Services for Youth.

Chances used this bus to take kids on different outings, like summer camp.

Now, some summer trips may be in jeopardy.

"We do a lot of work on fundraisers and that just takes that money from the kids. I think people need to realize their actions have really significant ramifications at times," Brandon Halleck from Chances told us.

He also said that the cost to make repairs to the bus will likely take away from the kids that they serve every day.

"A lot of kids are trying to convince the counselors to just be like...it's just a little broken glass...we're kids, we know not to go near it," Conner, a Casey camper said.

The group has transportation for Friday, thanks to a local church...but next week is still up in the air.

If you can make a donation to Casey, click here.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.