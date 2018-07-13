Clear

9 CASY bus windows shot out, will impact summer opportunities for local children

Chances told us that the cost to make repairs to the bus will likely take away from the kids that they serve every day.

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 3:22 PM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 7:10 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The staff at one non-profit came to work Thursday morning and found an unwelcome surprise.

Police believe someone used a bb gun and shot out nine windows on a bus that belongs to Chances and Services for Youth.

Chances used this bus to take kids on different outings, like summer camp.

Now, some summer trips may be in jeopardy. 

"We do a lot of work on fundraisers and that just takes that money from the kids. I think people need to realize their actions have really significant ramifications at times," Brandon Halleck from Chances told us. 

He also said that the cost to make repairs to the bus will likely take away from the kids that they serve every day.

"A lot of kids are trying to convince the counselors to just be like...it's just a little broken glass...we're kids, we know not to go near it," Conner, a Casey camper said.

The group has transportation for Friday, thanks to a local church...but next week is still up in the air. 

If you can make a donation to Casey, click here. 

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Air Quality Alert
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Autopsy complete after body found in Wabash River

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

Police release identity on body found in river

Image

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in northern Vigo County

Image

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for the next few days.

Image

11:00 update - One dead after Vigo County stabbing

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sportsmanship Contest

Image

Guys Who Give make big donation

Image

Sony DADC and tax abatements

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness