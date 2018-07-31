Clear

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

State leaders say there are 85,000 Hoosier jobs unfilled right now because employers cannot find skilled labor.

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:49 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

Local government leaders, school superintendents, and others gathered at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Tuesday to learn more about Governor Eric Holcomb's Next Level Jobs program and how they can get more people to work.

Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy says there are few opportunities in his city and it can be difficult to find workers who can do the jobs available.

Mayor Gilfoy says, "It's tough to find somebody in this day in age that has training that can actually come in and start working for you and do the job that you have to offer them."

According to Governor Holcomb, there will be a million job vacancies as baby boomers retire over the next decade and many new jobs require some kind of schooling or training after high school.

Those at the Regional Workforce Symposium learned more about the problem and what can be done to help like building connections between schools and businesses and exposing students to career possibilities long before graduation.

Executive Director of the Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship Darrel Zeck says, "Students, start talking to them in high school and let them know that that four year college pathway is not the only pathway out there. There's plenty of others but most of those involve getting an additional certification."

The Next Level Jobs program focuses on training for high demand jobs like advanced manufacturing, heath and logistics.

To get these jobs filled, leaders say adults also need access to training.

There are state grants available to individuals and companies to improve the workforce.

Mayor Gilfoy says the state resources have been helpful in the past. He and other local leaders say they're eager to do more in the region.

This seminar was hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce in partnership with RJL Solutions.

To learn more about the Next Level Jobs program and grants click here.

