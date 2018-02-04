wx_icon Terre Haute 39°

81st Troop Command receives new commander

A new change took place right here in Terre Haute.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2018 5:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2018 12:09 AM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new change took place right here in Terre Haute.

That's with the Change of Command ceremony for the 81st Troop Command.

Today their commander, David Vesper, assembled his troops for the last time to present the new incoming commander.

This ceremony informs soldiers and officers that they must respond to the leadership of a new commander.

Wayne Black is the newest commander, he says he's ready to take on the role.

"We've got to be ready to respond to whatever requirements the government may call on. We want to be ready to do that mission. And also from a national and a state perspective, being able to accomplish all the things that we're required to do on that level as well," said Black.

David Vesper will continue serving in Indianapolis at the Indiana Guard.

