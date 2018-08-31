7th Street project weeks away from wrapping up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews have been hard at work on 7th Street in Terre Haute.

There's about three weeks worth of work still left to do.

This phase of the project runs between Voorhees and Wheeler.

On Friday, we caught up with Brad Utz.

He is helping to oversee the project.

He said he hopes people stay patient as the end result will be well worth the wait.

"You can't build these jobs without causing some inconvenience to people...but we try to get the jobs done as quick as we can," Utz said.