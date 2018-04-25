Clear

7th Street construction costs jump nearly $100,000 after issue discovered

A recent discovery at the 7th Street re-construction project in Terre Haute will push the cost of the work over $500,000.

The city is rebuilding 7th Street between Hulman and Voorhees.

The contractor will remove the inter-urban rail lines.

The city engineer's office says the sub-base to the east of those lines is weak and must be replaced.

That's to prevent new pavement from falling into disrepair with two years.

The Board of Public Works and Safety approved a change order to the project to cover the additional cost.

The additional cost will total about $95,000.

