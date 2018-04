TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an upcoming street closing to pass along.

It'll start next week in Terre Haute.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on April 16th, 7th Street from Hulman to Voorhees will be closed.

Street crews will be removing the "Interurban Rail" and reconstructing pavement.

Crews will barricade all side streets at 7th Street.

The roads should reopen in mid-May.