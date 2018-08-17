Clear

79-year-old Indiana babysitter charged with four counts of child molesting

Two boys told police they had been molested on multiple occasions by Donald Weatherman between June 1, 2016, and July 21, 2018.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 10:42 PM
Posted By: Trevor Peters

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Prosecutors have charged a 79-year-old Lafayette man with four counts of child molesting after two boys under 14 came forward with the allegations.

On July 23, the two boys told police they had been molested on multiple occasions by Donald Weatherman, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said the alleged molestation happened "multiple times" between June 1, 2016 and July 21, 2018 while Weatherman babysat for the boys at his home on Archway Drive.

The boys said Weatherman would have them take turns sleeping in his bed. Weatherman would then allegedly touch them inappropriately, according to prosecutors. Weatherman would also allegedly instruct the boys to sit on his lap while he would put his hands in the boys' pants.

The Tippecanoe County Jail does not have a record for Donald Weatherman.

