TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camps.

Eva Kor is a survivor of the Holocaust. She was only nine years old at the time.

Each year, Kor holds a special candle lighting ceremony at the CANDLES museum in Terre Haute for those who did not make it through the camps.

Kor hopes to shed light on the tragedy, all while sharing her own memories.