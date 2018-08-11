Clear

71-year-old man arrested, accused of watching child pornography inside fast food restaurant

Loogootee Police arrested Timothy Guy, 71, of Loogootee, early Saturday morning.

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 9:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say federal authorities are being contacted in a child pornography case involving a 71-year-old man.

Police said it stemmed from a complaint at a Wendy's Restaurant on Friday. Officials said the complaint accused Guy of watching what appeared to be child pornography inside the restaurant.

During the investigation, police said they searched Guy's computer and external hard drive. Police said they found several images of naked girls, ranging from ages 5-6 to 13-14 years old, during the search.

Police were able to get a search warrant for Guy's home on Saturday morning. There, police said they found multiple media storage devices, two cameras, two tablet computers and an external hard drive.

Guy was arrested and taken to the Martin County Jail, where he faces charges of Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 5 Felony.

