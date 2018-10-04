70 million vehicles on the road have an open recall, here's how to check on yours

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - According to the Consumer Federation of America, it's estimated that about 70 million vehicles on the road today have open recalls.
A startling 25 to 30 percent of those recalled vehicles go unrepaired.
Dealers cannot sell new vehicles with an open recall, but there are no federal laws against selling a used car with one.
To find out if your vehicle has a recall, click here.
