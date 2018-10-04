Clear

70 million vehicles on the road have an open recall, here's how to check on yours

According to the Consumer Federation of America, it's estimated that about 70 million vehicles on the road today have open recalls.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - According to the Consumer Federation of America, it's estimated that about 70 million vehicles on the road today have open recalls.

A startling 25 to 30 percent of those recalled vehicles go unrepaired.

Dealers cannot sell new vehicles with an open recall, but there are no federal laws against selling a used car with one.

To find out if your vehicle has a recall, click here.

