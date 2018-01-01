6 juveniles facing charges for paintball damage on east side of Terre Haute in month of December

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Six juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple criminal mischief reports from December on the east side of Terre Haute.

Terre Haute Police report there were 12 reports made in the month of December stating homes and vehicles were being damaged by pain balls and marbles.

Home surveillance videos allowed detectives to locate a suspect vehicle.

From this investigation six male juveniles were arrested and face charges for criminal mischief in Vigo County Juvenile Court.

Right now police do not have a total for the damage caused, but it is believed the estimate could be more than $8,000.