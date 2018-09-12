Clear

6 Indiana communities to host Smithsonian exhibit in 2019-20

Six Indiana communities will be selected to host a Smithsonian Institution exhibit on rural America during 2019 and 2020.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 9:30 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Six Indiana communities will be selected to host a Smithsonian Institution exhibit on rural America during 2019 and 2020.

Indiana Humanities announced Tuesday it will sponsor a tour of the exhibit called “Crossroads: Change Comes to Rural America.” The six communities chosen will host the exhibit for six weeks each.

The communities will receive training, funding and other resources from the Smithsonian, Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs. Each of the six hosts will also curate a section of the exhibit on their own community. Up to 10 additional communities will receive grants to develop programs, mini-exhibits and other projects related to the exhibit.

Host organizations such as libraries, museums and local government should be located in communities of 15,000 or fewer people.

