VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - History was airborne in Vigo County this weekend!
Scroll for more content...
Sky King Airport hosted its fifth annual "Fly In".
Pilots came from all over the Great Lakes Region to show off old aircrafts.
Organizers said the first fly in actually started by accident. That's because an event at another airport was cancelled, so the pilots ended up at Sky King.
"Word got out, more people showed up than what we planned on," said Airport Manager John Ross, "They wanted to do it again the following year here, and every year it's just gotten bigger. It kind of came about by accident."
The event showcases planes that were made in the 1940s and early 50s.
Related Content
- 5th year for Fly In event at Sky King Airport
- Little ones celebrate the new year with family friendly event
- Local 5th grader raises money to help kids battling cancer
- Release of 5th ‘Indiana Jones' movie pushed to 2021
- Navy grounds air crew that made vulgar drawing in sky
- Cracking down on reckless driving... from the sky
- VIDEO: Sky Drone 10: Sullivan County Friday Morning
- Behind the Blues: The Angles of the sky
- Feathers fly as chicken shortage shuts KFCs across Britain
- 2 airline pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona