5th year for Fly In event at Sky King Airport

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - History was airborne in Vigo County this weekend!

Sky King Airport hosted its fifth annual "Fly In".

Pilots came from all over the Great Lakes Region to show off old aircrafts.

Organizers said the first fly in actually started by accident. That's because an event at another airport was cancelled, so the pilots ended up at Sky King.

"Word got out, more people showed up than what we planned on," said Airport Manager John Ross, "They wanted to do it again the following year here, and every year it's just gotten bigger. It kind of came about by accident."

The event showcases planes that were made in the 1940s and early 50s.