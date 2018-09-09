Clear

5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships

Kyle Andrews had a passion for being outdoors riding ATV’s but in 2014 Andrews lost his life at the age of thirty-one. It’s a day that Andrews sister Amanda Clark knows to vividly.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- Kyle Andrews had a passion for being outdoors riding ATV’s but in 2014 Andrews lost his life at the age of thirty-one. It’s a day that Andrews sister Amanda Clark knows to vividly.

“One night speed, and just being the guy he was got unfortunately in a car accident where he was injured and killed," said Clark.

Andrews story didn't end after that accident though, it continued here this past weekend at the Mid-American Air Center in Lawrenceville.

That's as nearly three hundred people registered for the 2018 Kyle Ride. It's an ATV ride around the county that was started by Andrews family and friends. Friends like Kacey Strange.

"After the first year, we decided to turn it into a fundraiser, make it official. And it has doubled in size every year and it's still going strong. We are in year five this year," said Strange.

Members of the community came out in full force despite the weather. Including vendors who also helped raise donations.

All the money gathered from the event going towards the Kyle Andrews Memorial Scholarship. Scholarships that will help local kids pay for their college education.

"Well as of right now we give three, one thousand dollar scholarships and I’m guessing after the turn out this year we'll be adding another one next year and probably more in the future," said Strange.

Eventually, all 150 ATV’s hit the open road. Not only raising money for a good cause but to also honor the life of a local man who shared the same passion.

If you would like to donate to the Kyle Andrews Memorial Scholarship check out their website here.

