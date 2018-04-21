Clear

50,000 Illinois firearm owner ID cards due for renewal

Illinois State Police are urging Firearm Owners Identification card holders to apply early as many come up for renewal.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2018 10:41 AM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2018 10:41 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police are urging Firearm Owners Identification card holders to apply early as many come up for renewal.

State Police Director Leo Schmitz said Friday that the agency expects tens of thousands of renewal applications to come in over the next few months as the first wave of 10-year cards come due for renewal. State police are recommending gun owners send renewal applications at least one to two months in advance so the agency has enough time to process requests and issue new cards before expiration.

The agency says more than 50,000 FOID cards are due for renewal between June 1 and August 1. Renewal notices have been sent to those whose cards expire June 1.

Illinois lawmakers in 2008 amended state law allowing FOID cards to be valid for 10 years.

