4th of July celebrations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several celebrations going on for the 4th of July.



One of the events is making sure kids get outside and be active. We're talking about the annual Mile Race in Terre Haute.

Hundreds of runners young and old braved the heat this morning to compete. We spoke with one of the winners, Angi Mook. She crossed the finish line for her mile at five minutes and 30 seconds!

“The mile seemed like a good race to test out rather than the longer race, so and I have heard very positive things in the community about how it's just fun, this I what I needed right now,” said Mook.

Look no further than Downtown Terre Haute to keep the celebration going!

The city hosted the 73rd Frontier Day Parade this morning. There were horses, buggies, Jeeps and lots of candy to pass out! Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown.

We spoke with one kid who says, he's been a part of this parade since he was 7-years-old!

“Well it's exciting because we just all have a good time. Right after this we go to the fairgrounds and have a show. Me and family we all have a good time walking through the parade,” said Eligh Price.