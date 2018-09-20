4th and Ohio Streets to reopen Friday morning after sinkhole repairs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute intersection that has been closed for over a week will reopen Friday.
Last week, a sinkhole at 4th and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute forced crews to close the intersection.
According to Terre Haute City Engineer Chuck Ennis, the intersection will reopen on Friday morning.
Firefighters with the Terre Haute Fire Department first noticed the hole after a ladder truck drove through the intersection.
