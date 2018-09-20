Coca-Cola Bike Racks installed in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute got a makeover just in time for the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival. The city installed eight new bike racks today to celebrate being the birthplace of the Coca-Cola bottle.

Each bike rack is customized with the Coca-Cola design. The new improvements came from a $5,000 grant awarded to the city back in July.

Festival organizers said with the biking population growing downtown, this was a great new addition to the community.

The festival starts on Saturday and will feature Coca-Cola memorabilia, live music, and a beer garden. The festival will be on Wabash Avenue between 6th Street and 9th Street.