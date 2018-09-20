Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coca-Cola Bike Racks installed in downtown Terre Haute

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce installed new bike racks downtown. The bike racks all feature the Coca-Cola design, and come just in time for the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival on Saturday.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute got a makeover just in time for the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival. The city installed eight new bike racks today to celebrate being the birthplace of the Coca-Cola bottle.

Each bike rack is customized with the Coca-Cola design. The new improvements came from a $5,000 grant awarded to the city back in July. 

Festival organizers said with the biking population growing downtown, this was a great new addition to the community.

The festival starts on Saturday and will feature Coca-Cola memorabilia, live music, and a beer garden. The festival will be on Wabash Avenue between 6th Street and 9th Street. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Main Street Project moving forward

Image

Rose-Hulman welcomes guest speaker

Image

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility welding graduation

Image

What is next for Harrison College students

Image

Bell enters not guilty plea for murder charge

Image

Police look for man that damaged local gas pump

Image

How does the code enforcement process work?

Image

New Coca-Cola Bike racks added to downtown Terre Haute

Image

When will we see relief from this heat?

Image

Indiana State Police inspections

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands