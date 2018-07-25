Police respond to late night shooting

BELLAIR, Ill (WTHI) - An investigation is underway into a late night shooting.

It happened at around 11:30 Tuesday night Illinois time.

Officers were called to a home on North 25th Street in the town of Bellair. That's just a little north of Oblong.

Illinois State Police tell News 10 the state attorney's office should be releasing more information on this later this morning.

News 10 will bring that to you when it becomes available.