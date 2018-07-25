BELLAIR, Ill (WTHI) - An investigation is underway into a late night shooting.
Scroll for more content...
It happened at around 11:30 Tuesday night Illinois time.
Officers were called to a home on North 25th Street in the town of Bellair. That's just a little north of Oblong.
Illinois State Police tell News 10 the state attorney's office should be releasing more information on this later this morning.
News 10 will bring that to you when it becomes available.
Related Content
- Police respond to late night shooting
- Late night fire damages home
- Police respond to call of drive-by shooting
- Crews respond to Friday night house fire in Terre Haute
- Man facing charges following late night crash in Terre Haute
- Police respond to vehicle crash on interstate
- Police respond to situation on 1st Avenue near 14th Street
- Police respond to situation at local housing complex
- Police respond to string of overdoses due to synthetic drugs
- Police investigate five weekend shootings