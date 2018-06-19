Police respond to call of drive-by shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting just before 1:00 Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at a home located in the 1600 block of North 12th Street.
Ryan Adamson, with the Terre Haute Police Department, says nobody was hit.
Police did interview several people at the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department.
