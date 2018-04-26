Linton man dies after crashing motorcycle into a cow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A Linton, Indiana man is dead after his motorcycle hit a cow on the highway.

Scroll for more content...

This happened just after midnight on State Road 59 between Jasonville and Linton.

55-year-old Richard Cash was southbound on 59 when the driver struck the cow.

Deputy Alan Jackson of the Greene County Sheriff's Office told the Greene County Daily World that Cash still had a pulse as he was taken to the hospital.

The crash threw Cash from his motorcycle, causing his fatal injuries.