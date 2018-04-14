Does the weather impact fishing?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley's most experienced fishermen can tell you that the weather can have a major impact on how successful a fishing trip can be.

News 10 talked to one fisherman with the Vigo County Parks Department to find out what weather fish like the best.

"For me personally if I'm going to go bass fishing I like to see an overcast day with chop on the water may be a little wind maybe right before a cold front a little bit of mist and a little bit of rain," Adam Grossman says.

Area fisherman say different fish like different types of weather but there can be some overlap. Experts say when the air pressure drops, fish start biting.

"Fish most generally speaking bite the best when the pressure is lowering or steady rather than rising so you want to get ahead of this cold front or fish between fronts right after a front is sometimes not the best time to go fishing," Grossman says.

Air pressure drops commonly right before a rain or storm then the temperature drops. Air pressure rises as the weather gets nicer. Area fisherman says some of the most successful fishing trips can happen right before a rain or major temperature change.

"The general rule of thumb is you want the barometric pressure to be steady or falling not rising," Grossman says.

While the fish themselves may not care about the low pressure they may absolutely care about the rain low pressure brings to the Wabash Valley.

"When water flows across the ground in brings in worms other things that come to the surface during these events that encourage a feeding frenzy if you will and other opportunities the fish don't otherwise have," Grossman says.

Grossman says even though the conditions might not be perfect don't rule out a fishing trip anyway. He says he sometimes still sees success on days where the conditions are all "wrong."

April 21st is a free fishing day in Indiana. You do not need a fishing license on this day and can fish in public water.