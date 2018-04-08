Sheriff's Office: Drugs & high speed may be factors in deadly crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person died in a Friday night crash. Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Hasselberger Avenue and U.S. Highway 41 around 9:40 p.m.

News 10 first reported on this crash Friday night just after it happened. Saturday, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office released more information.

Police has learned a car driven by Regina Hair was traveling westbound when her car was hit head-on by a car driven by a 17-year-old male from Terre Haute. Police told News 10 the car driven by the 17-year-old crossed over the double center line at a high rate of speed.

Emergency personnel rescued the drivers from their vehicles. Both drivers were taken to a local hopsital. Hair, 61-years-old, of Terre Haute, died shortly after being taken to the hospital. Saturday evening, the other drive remained in the hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash remains under investigation. However, police said drugs and vehicle speed appeared to be factors in this crash.

Charges are pending against the juvenile once he is released from the hospital.