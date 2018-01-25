Community Spotlight: Vigo County Education Foundation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Enhancing and enriching. Words that describe the Vigo County Education Foundation. "Whether it's a desk job or hands on job, whatever career path they choose to go into -- we're going to do our best to equip them to do that,” said S. Paul Meyers, the CTE Department Chair at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

Volunteers focus on funding educational projects in and out of the classroom, that’s by mini-grants. Each experience, gives students a unique and lasting impression. Students use 3-D printers, and work on super-mileage cars. The projects, prepare students for the real-world and teach workforce development skills. At Terre Haute South they’re building for the future in the CTE program.

Meyers added, "The budgets that we have are for everyday expenses. But what these projects are, they go above and beyond. They give students experiences that are above what they'll learn in the classroom."

We stopped by Riley Elementary School to see the grants in action. Second graders there are now, worm farmers.

Jane Nichols is the Executive Director for the Vigo County Education Foundation. She says, “Second graders at Riley need a tangible way to understand that fictional stories have nonfictional elements to them and that these elements can be applied to their lives. In a world where they throw away leftover food from lunch without a second thought, they need a fun way to teach them that waste reduced can be used for good. Learning these concepts now will enhance their learning, skills, and perspectives as they continue to grow and become independent citizens in society.”

And they’re not the only ones benefitting at Riley Elementary. The fourth graders have something special they’re working on in art class. Nichols added, “The Art and Library Media Specialist will be teaming up to provide an opportunity for our 4th grade students to explore literature, art, and creativity through the Caldecott winning book The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend. They will then explore creative avenues in art to broaden their imaginations by creating an imaginary friend out of clay.”

"We believe in lifelong learning,” said Meyers, “Lifelong learning does not just happen in the classroom, it happens wherever you're at."

A donation by you, could go a long way, just go online to VigoCountyEducationFoundation.org. "I just can't describe in words how meaningful the mini-grants have been."

Hands-on projects, that sett Vigo County students up for success!

Click here to check out the Vigo County Education Foundation brochure, and to learn more about fundraising efforts.