TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The bitter cold has many pet owners spending less time outside with their animals and experts say fewer days in the sun could change a dog's appearance.

"Snow nose" or "winter nose" is when a dog's normally black nose turns pale or pick.

According to the American Kennel Club it is more common in animals with light skin and fur.

It's not clear why exactly the pigment in the nose disappears but experts think it could be because animals get less sunlight during winter months.

Experts say snow nose is not bad for your pet and there is nothing you can do to make the pigment come back. The color will most likely fade back in summer.