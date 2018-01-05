$445 million at stake for Mega Millions drawing tonight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Get your tickets ready! The Mega Millions jackpot may get a lucky winner tonight.

As of Friday morning, the jackpot totals $445 million.

No one came from Tuesday night's drawing, so people everywhere are buying their last minute tickets.

Hoping they have those six lucky numbers.

“It's that sliver of hope that you don't have to go to work the next day,” said Aaron Flescner, laughing. “No I don't mind my job, it would just be a really neat feeling. And it does happen to people, the chances are small but it does happen, people win.”

The chances of winning are one in 302 million.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, there's never been a Mega Millions winner from Vigo County. But there were Indiana winners in 2011 and 2016.

You can get your Mega Millions tickets until 10:44 p.m. The drawing is at 11 p.m. EST.