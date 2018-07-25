Clear

4 types of Goldfish Crackers recalled, salmonella fears

Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could potentially have salmonella.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 1:45 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 1:45 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) Pepperidge Farm is recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers over concerns about salmonella.

The company said the recall is voluntary and out of an "abundance of caution" after a supplier of whey powder used in the crackers warned of the possible presence of salmonella.

The varieties of crackers affected are:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar
Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion
Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

The company said no illnesses have been reported and no other Pepperidge Farm products are subject to the recall at this time.

Similar concerns over salmonella in whey powder led to a recall of Ritz crackers over the weekend.

Pepperidge Farm said customers who have purchased the affected crackers should not eat them. Instead, throw the product out or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also apply for reimbursement online if you have the product, sell by date and package code listed on the chart linked above.

The products can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers can call customer service at 800-679-1791.

