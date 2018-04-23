4 presidents, 4 first ladies gather in remarkable photo from Barbara Bush’s funeral

HOUSTON (AP) — A photo from the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush captured a remarkable moment: several former presidents and first ladies together in one place.

Paul Morse, who previously served as a White House photographer during President George W. Bush’s administration, took the photograph. Jim McGrath, the spokesman for George H. W. Bush in his post-White House years, tweeted it.

President Donald Trump didn’t attend the funeral for Barbara Bush Saturday, with the White House releasing a statement last week saying he decided not to go in order “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service.”

The president tweeted that he watched the memorial service on television from “the southern White House,” his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

His decision not to attend the funeral is not uncommon for a sitting president. Neither Obama nor George W. Bush attended funerals for first ladies during their terms. Clinton did attend a service for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1994.

