Clear

4 presidents, 4 first ladies gather in remarkable photo from Barbara Bush’s funeral

A photo from the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush captured a remarkable moment: several former presidents and first ladies together in one place.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 9:01 AM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 12:18 PM
Posted By: ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOUSTON (AP) — A photo from the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush captured a remarkable moment: several former presidents and first ladies together in one place.

Scroll for more content...

Paul Morse, who previously served as a White House photographer during President George W. Bush’s administration, took the photograph. Jim McGrath, the spokesman for George H. W. Bush in his post-White House years, tweeted it.

President Donald Trump didn’t attend the funeral for Barbara Bush Saturday, with the White House releasing a statement last week saying he decided not to go in order “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service.”

The president tweeted that he watched the memorial service on television from “the southern White House,” his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

His decision not to attend the funeral is not uncommon for a sitting president. Neither Obama nor George W. Bush attended funerals for first ladies during their terms. Clinton did attend a service for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1994.

TRADEMARK AND COPYRIGHT 2018 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It