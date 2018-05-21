Clear
4 Indiana locations make "Horrible Hundred" list

Posted: May. 21, 2018 9:12 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 9:57 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Each year the Humane Society of the United States releases it's list of Horrible Hundred dog breeders. Four Indiana location mad this year's list.

Those facilities are in Greens Fork, Montgomery, Odon, and Reelsville.

According to the report, a dead and bloody puppy was found in a water dish at one location. Other animals were found with open wounds or suffering from heat stress.

The United States Department of Agriculture is tasked with inspecting the facilities. The Humane Society uses the reports to compile the Horrible Hundred list.

In the last year, the USDA has redacted information like the names of the breeders. The Humane Society claims the "lack of transparency" hinders efforts by law enforcement and consumers.

To see the full report, click here.

