Clear

4-H Livestock Auction helps students pay for college

Participants say the livestock auction is what they work towards all year.

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 10:20 PM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 10:20 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 4-H'ers took their animals to the auction block Friday evening.

Scroll for more content...

Kids News 10 spoke to say they work all year for this auction. They say the event at the Vigo County Fair is a way to earn back some of the money on their investment in the animals. Participants say the event is what they work towards all year.

"It's very important to the kids because they work so hard. Every one of these kids works so hard to get to this point. To have an animal in the auction and it's a really big deal for them just to be in that auction" participant Lance Fagin says.

Along with teaching 4-H'ers about properly raising animals and working toward a goal the auction provides them with money to help them out with higher education.

"It's still good to get some of that money back but all the money we make for this goes into my college fund and I think that's the same for a lot of the other kids so it just helps the kids in the future," Fagin says.

Many might get attached to their furry friends before selling them but 4-H'ers like Fagin say this is all part of the experience.

"You have to remember you are working towards this you are raising your pig to sell it. You do get attached to them but you have to keep in your head as soon as you get your pig or whatever it is you're selling. You have to remember you are working toward one goal and that's to raise meat for other people" he says.

Participants say over 100 animals were sold Friday night at the auction.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday