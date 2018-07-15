4-H Livestock Auction helps students pay for college

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 4-H'ers took their animals to the auction block Friday evening.

Scroll for more content...

Kids News 10 spoke to say they work all year for this auction. They say the event at the Vigo County Fair is a way to earn back some of the money on their investment in the animals. Participants say the event is what they work towards all year.

"It's very important to the kids because they work so hard. Every one of these kids works so hard to get to this point. To have an animal in the auction and it's a really big deal for them just to be in that auction" participant Lance Fagin says.

Along with teaching 4-H'ers about properly raising animals and working toward a goal the auction provides them with money to help them out with higher education.

"It's still good to get some of that money back but all the money we make for this goes into my college fund and I think that's the same for a lot of the other kids so it just helps the kids in the future," Fagin says.

Many might get attached to their furry friends before selling them but 4-H'ers like Fagin say this is all part of the experience.

"You have to remember you are working towards this you are raising your pig to sell it. You do get attached to them but you have to keep in your head as soon as you get your pig or whatever it is you're selling. You have to remember you are working toward one goal and that's to raise meat for other people" he says.

Participants say over 100 animals were sold Friday night at the auction.