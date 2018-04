TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 31-year tradition continued.

Hospice of the Wabash Valley held its annual Tulip Bouquet Fundraiser on Wednesday.

The popular 10 stem arrangement sold for $10.

Proceeds go straight to Hospice's Bereavement Program and their patients.

Organizers say the tulip sale is Hospice's largest fundraiser.

They sell more than 1,300 bouquets every year.