30th annual Relay for Life of the Wabash Valley hopes to raise $50,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Celebrating life at the 30th annual Relay for Life of the Wabash Valley.

That's what many took the time to do for more than eight hours Saturday.

It's the number one charity event in the nation, raising money for the American Cancer Society.

Many participated in the fun, playing games, and raising money for the cause.

"Relay for Life has become a passion for me. It gives me a way to give back to our survivors, our cancer survivors in the area," said Erika Reedy, Wabash Valley Relay for Life.

The group hopes to raise $50,000 from the event.