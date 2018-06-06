Clear
3-year-old Indiana girl dies in hot car after trip to church

A coroner says the parents of 3-year-old girl who died in a hot car in central Indiana thought she was asleep inside their home.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018
Posted By: Associated Press

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says the parents of 3-year-old girl who died in a hot car in central Indiana thought she was asleep inside their home.

Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay says Hannah Grace Miller had a high core body temperature when she was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday evening.

Dunnichay tells WTHR-TV that the family went to church, ate breakfast and bought groceries, and when they returned home the parents carried the groceries inside. They believed Hannah had gone inside with her two brothers and that the three siblings were sleeping.

The Herald Bulletin reports the boys awoke two hours later and discovered Hannah missing. Their father found her in the car, submerged her in water and performed CPR.

Police are investigating the circumstances of Hannah’s death.

