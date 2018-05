TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Walking together for Down Syndrome.

Nearly 250 Buddy Walks take place around the world.

The 2nd Annual Terre Haute Buddy Walk takes place on Saturday.

Money raised helps the group "Down Syndrome Indiana."

It starts at 11:00 a.m. at ISU's Memorial Stadium.

Beyond the walk, an informational tent will be set up, team awards will be handed out, and entertainment will also be provided.