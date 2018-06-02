28th annual Cruise-In and Street Dance raises money to beautify downtown Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers took to the streets today with the 28th annual Cruise-In and Street Dance in Rockville Indiana.
The event hosts cars, trucks, and motorcycles.
Awards were given to the best vehicles, with more than 100 vehicles participating.
Organizers say it's a great way to get the community involved with the city.
"My favorite part is just seeing the square full. It's fun to see some night life on the square and so that's my favorite part about it is just seeing everybody out and about and enjoying our town," said Kim Grayless, MainStreet Rockville president.
The annual event raises money for downtown revitalization projects.
All to draw in visitors throughout the year.
