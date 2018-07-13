Purdue responds to data breach of 26,598 applicants

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An anonymous tip led News 18 to a list of reported security breaches in Indiana from 2018.

Scroll for more content...

According to the document, Purdue University experienced the data breach on May 17.

Purdue Assistant Legal Counsel Trent Klingerman said 26,598 Purdue applicants were affected.

He said an employee from Purdue's Division of Financial Aid inadvertently sent one prospective parent a list of applicant names, birthdays, and social security numbers.

He said that parent immediately notified the sender and cooperated with the university to destroy the file.

Although Purdue believes the problem is resolved, they are still notifying those affected.

Klingerman said they were able to track down their addresses and are sending a letter in the mail Friday.

The university is funding one free year of credit monitoring for all 26,598 applicants on the list. The letter will also provide other advice for identity protection.

Klingerman said, "While Purdue certainly regrets this error, we have no reason to believe the information was improperly accessed or used given the prompt and thorough cooperation of the recipient and the limited nature of the disclosure."