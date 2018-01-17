25,000+ court cases in Vigo County: Why do trials get continued?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Weekly you hear us reporting about changed court dates or cancelled trials. That has many of you asking, ‘why?’

So we met up with the Vigo County Prosecutor to see if this contributes to jail overcrowding.

Simple answer; yes, it does contribute. However, there's not much the court can do.

Some people say the system is to blame. But Prosecutor Terry Modesitt says it's the process and we have to trust it.

"Last count I had we were over 25,000 cases,” Modesitt explained. “They have no clue of the volume of cases that go through our courts here in Vigo County."

That's a lot of cases that have to go through several steps. It's the law.

A trial could be moved due to someone else being in jail longer or a defendant pushing back their own case.

Or, for example DNA testing that hasn't come back yet. It's a case by case situation.

"Right now a lot of the courts are setting 10 trials per week,” Modesitt continued. “Well, only one trial can go. We can't hear 10 cases all at the same time, only one can do. So when that one goes the other nine have to be rescheduled then."

So is this one of the reasons for jail overcrowding? Modesitt says yes. However, the problem is finding a way the court can move cases along faster.

"No matter what anybody in the system does... there is going to be some delays because of the overwhelming cases, and the laws we have to follow."

Modesitt adds there's such a load of cases, there's not enough hours in the day to stay even in the process.