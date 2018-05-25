$25 million project wraps at Rose-Hulman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local university is getting ready to celebrate a major building expansion.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is set to hold a dedication ceremony on Friday for their newly expanded student union.
This was a $25 million project.
A Rose-Hulman grad and his family donated $9 million to the project.
The new student union has an expanded student lounge, outdoor patio, and several other additions.
The general public will be able to rent out parts of the space for events.
The dedication will be Friday at 5:00.
