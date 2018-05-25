Clear

$25 million project wraps at Rose-Hulman

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is set to hold a dedication ceremony on Friday for their newly expanded student union.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 11:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local university is getting ready to celebrate a major building expansion.

Scroll for more content...

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is set to hold a dedication ceremony on Friday for their newly expanded student union.

This was a $25 million project.

A Rose-Hulman grad and his family donated $9 million to the project.

The new student union has an expanded student lounge, outdoor patio, and several other additions.

The general public will be able to rent out parts of the space for events.

The dedication will be Friday at 5:00.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It