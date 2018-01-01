25 flu related deaths reported in Indiana as of Dec. 30

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports there have been 25 flu related deaths in the state as of Dec. 30, 2017.

Scroll for more content...

“Unfortunately, as in years past, we are seeing increasing flu activity and the heartbreaking consequences it can have,” said Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “I urge Hoosiers who haven’t received a flu shot yet to do so. It’s the best way to prevent this serious illness or decrease its severity.”

Increased flu activity has been reported across the state and officials are saying it is hitting certain groups hard including pregnant women, young children, those with chronic illnesses and those with compromised immune systems.

Individuals who are experiencing flu-like symptoms are urged to contact their physician or visit an urgent care facility to keep emergency rooms available for people who are critically ill. Patients whose symptoms began within 48 hours are encouraged to ask their provider whether Tamiflu, an antiviral medication, is appropriate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year.

Hoosiers can help prevent the spread of flu by practicing the “Three Cs” of infection prevention:

• Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

• Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze into your arm or a disposable tissue.

• Contain: Stay home when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.

To view the ISDH weekly flu report, click here.