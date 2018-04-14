Swamp Stomp race celebrates 23rd year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Getting down in the dirt, all for some exercise.

Scroll for more content...

The Wabash Valley Road Runners hosted the 23rd annual Swamp Stomp Saturday morning.

It's a five mile run and a four mile walk.

People of all ages could come out and participate.

Event organizers say they had a great turn out, even with the rainy weather.

"It's such a great group of people. We have three to four hundred members. They're obviously very very positive people, and they don't care if it's raining a little bit," said Buddy Green, co-race director.

Proceeds from the run will go to local high school running programs, scholarships, and upkeep on local trails.