Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Swamp Stomp race celebrates 23rd year

Getting down in the dirt, all for some exercise.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 4:13 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 6:45 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Getting down in the dirt, all for some exercise.

Scroll for more content...

The Wabash Valley Road Runners hosted the 23rd annual Swamp Stomp Saturday morning.

It's a five mile run and a four mile walk.

People of all ages could come out and participate.

Event organizers say they had a great turn out, even with the rainy weather.

"It's such a great group of people. We have three to four hundred members. They're obviously very very positive people, and they don't care if it's raining a little bit," said Buddy Green, co-race director.

Proceeds from the run will go to local high school running programs, scholarships, and upkeep on local trails.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Zionsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
More rain on the way tonight, cooler air for the end of the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It