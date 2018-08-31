Clear

22 Push Up Challenge looks to bring awareness to an important issue

The challenge is a message for veterans and active military members to be aware of their resources...and it's more than just pushups.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 22 people...over 22 days are pushing out a message.

A message of suicide awareness among veterans.

It's the third year of the 22 Push Up Challenge.

The Hamilton Center brings together groups of 22 people to do 22 push-ups.

The challenge is a message for veterans and active military members to be aware of their resources...and it's more than just pushups.

"Sometimes it's about being silly but sometimes it's about bringing a message. and if one person hears that message and we stop one person from taking that step into hopelessness or suicide then we're doing what we're supposed to do," William Little, from the Hamilton Center said.

Little says if you or someone you know may be having thoughts of suicide, reach out to the Hamilton Center.

For their information, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Hot and Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Image

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

Image

Drug overdose awareness day

Image

Walking for Childhood Cancer

Image

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

Image

22 Pushup challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home