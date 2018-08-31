22 Push Up Challenge looks to bring awareness to an important issue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 22 people...over 22 days are pushing out a message.

A message of suicide awareness among veterans.

It's the third year of the 22 Push Up Challenge.

The Hamilton Center brings together groups of 22 people to do 22 push-ups.

The challenge is a message for veterans and active military members to be aware of their resources...and it's more than just pushups.

"Sometimes it's about being silly but sometimes it's about bringing a message. and if one person hears that message and we stop one person from taking that step into hopelessness or suicide then we're doing what we're supposed to do," William Little, from the Hamilton Center said.

Little says if you or someone you know may be having thoughts of suicide, reach out to the Hamilton Center.

