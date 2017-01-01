wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 34°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts

21-year-old arrested for rape after investigation in Vincennes

The Vincennes Police Department reports one person has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 10:42 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2017 10:42 AM

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department reports one person has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Scroll for more content...


VPD reports 21-year-old Mohamed Alayki has been arrested on a charge of rape.

The investigation was on Dec. 19 in the 400 block of North 5th Street in Vincennes. Police were investigating into an alleged sexual assault.

Alayki was located at his residence in Vincennes and taken into custody.

He was taken to the Knox County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Alayki is awaiting his first court appearance.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It