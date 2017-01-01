21-year-old arrested for rape after investigation in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department reports one person has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault investigation.



VPD reports 21-year-old Mohamed Alayki has been arrested on a charge of rape.

The investigation was on Dec. 19 in the 400 block of North 5th Street in Vincennes. Police were investigating into an alleged sexual assault.

Alayki was located at his residence in Vincennes and taken into custody.

He was taken to the Knox County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Alayki is awaiting his first court appearance.