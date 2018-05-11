Clear

2018 MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships to bring big crowds to Terre Haute

Indiana State University is hosting the 2018 MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships this weekend.

Posted: May. 11, 2018 3:10 PM
Updated: May. 11, 2018 6:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is hosting the 2018 MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships this weekend.

The Sycamores are hoping for a couple of wins on their home track.

We caught up with the team as they got ready this week.

The event is bringing in a boost to the local economy as teams and families come to Terre Haute.

That isn't the only ISU event at ISU drawing people to the area this weekend.

"I think it's unique it's a graduation weekend. A lot of our kids have said they have friends they're bringing to the track meet. Because graduation is Saturday, they need something to do Sunday," Coach Angie Martin said.

You can cheer on the competitors at the Gibson Track and Field Complex on First Street.

To see the full schedule, click here.

