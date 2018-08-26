2018 ISP Scheid Diesel patrol results released

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police are reporting lower incident numbers for this year’s Scheid Diesel Extravaganza Patrols.
Sergeant Joe Watts says ISP’s Putnamville district held traffic patrols on both Friday and Saturday nights of the Scheid Diesel Event. The event was held at the Vigo County Fairgrounds. Watts says the extra patrols were to monitor the public, and make sure everyone who went to the event stayed safe.
In the below totals, it appears the only category to have gone up from 2017 to 2018 was Felony Criminal Arrests. That only increased by 5.
Watts says ISP Troopers used marked and unmarked cars, pickup trucks, and SUV’s during the patrols.
Prior to the event, State Police also sent out a request asking event-goers for their cooperation in following the law. Below is a breakdown of incidents from 2018’s event, and prior years.
The 2018 ISP Results were:
Traffic Citations…………………………………………….112
Traffic Warnings……………………………………………226
Seatbelt Citations……………………………………….……24
Vehicle Crashes Investigated……………………………...….2
Child Restraint Violations…………………………………....0
Truck Citations……………………………………..……......14
Suspended Driver Citations…………………………….…….7
DUI Arrests………………………………………………...…5
Criminal Arrests……………………………………………..30 Misdemeanor/ 9 Felony (Drugs/Warrants, etc)
Police K-9 Searches………………………………………..…4
Police K-9 Tracks……………………………………………..1
Crashes Investigated…………………………………………..2
Portable Breath Tests Given………………………………….39
Police Services in General……………….…………………..54
The 2017 ISP Results were:
Traffic Citations…………………………………………….353
Traffic Warnings……………………………………………576
Seatbelt Citations……………………………………….……82
Vehicle Crashes Investigated……………………………...….4
Child Restraint Violations………………………………….....0
Truck Citations…………………………………………......103
Suspended Driver Citations………………………………….27
DUI Arrests……………………………………………….…20
Criminal Arrests……………………………………………..77 Misdemeanor/ 4 Felony
Police K-9 Searches………………………………………….8
Police Services in General……………….………………….134
The 2016 ISP Results were:
Traffic Citations…………………………………………….179
Traffic Warnings……………………………………………308
Seatbelt Citations……………………………………….……51
Vehicle Crashes Investigated……………………………...….2
Child Restraint Violations………………………………….....0
Truck Citations……………………………………………....35
Suspended Driver Citations…………………………………18
DUI Arrests……………………………………………….…21
Criminal Arrests……………………………………………..49 Misdemeanor/ 2 Felony
Minor Consuming Citations………………………………….8
Police Services in General……………….………………….64
The 2015 ISP results were:
Traffic Citations……………………………………………... 320
Traffic Warnings…………………………………………….. 562
Seatbelt Citations……………………………………………. ..81
Vehicle Crashes Investigated…………………………………...1
Child Restraint Citations………………………………………. 2
Truck Citations…………………………………………….....105
Suspended Driver Citations…………………………………. ..21
DUI arrests………………………………………………….......9
Criminal Arrests……………………………………………….36 Misdemeanor/12 Felony
Drug Arrests…………………………………………………… 7
Police Services……………………………………………….117
2014 ISP results were:
Total Traffic Citations Issued….…………………………….. 167
Driving Under the Influence Arrests……………………….…... 9
Traffic Warnings Issued……………………………….…….. 338
Motor Vehicle Crashes Investigated…………………….….….. 3
Criminal Arrests………………………………………………. 27
Seatbelt Citations…………………………………………..…. 55
Portable Breath Tests Administered…………..……………….56
Truck Citations…………………………………..…………….75
