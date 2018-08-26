Clear

2018 ISP Scheid Diesel patrol results released

Indiana State Police are reporting lower incident numbers for this year’s Scheid Diesel Extravaganza Patrols.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 11:21 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police are reporting lower incident numbers for this year’s Scheid Diesel Extravaganza Patrols.

Sergeant Joe Watts says ISP’s Putnamville district held traffic patrols on both Friday and Saturday nights of the Scheid Diesel Event. The event was held at the Vigo County Fairgrounds. Watts says the extra patrols were to monitor the public, and make sure everyone who went to the event stayed safe.

In the below totals, it appears the only category to have gone up from 2017 to 2018 was Felony Criminal Arrests. That only increased by 5.

Watts says ISP Troopers used marked and unmarked cars, pickup trucks, and SUV’s during the patrols.

Prior to the event, State Police also sent out a request asking event-goers for their cooperation in following the law. Below is a breakdown of incidents from 2018’s event, and prior years.

The 2018 ISP Results were:
Traffic Citations…………………………………………….112
Traffic Warnings……………………………………………226
Seatbelt Citations……………………………………….……24
Vehicle Crashes Investigated……………………………...….2
Child Restraint Violations…………………………………....0
Truck Citations……………………………………..……......14
Suspended Driver Citations…………………………….…….7
DUI Arrests………………………………………………...…5
Criminal Arrests……………………………………………..30 Misdemeanor/ 9 Felony (Drugs/Warrants, etc)
Police K-9 Searches………………………………………..…4
Police K-9 Tracks……………………………………………..1
Crashes Investigated…………………………………………..2
Portable Breath Tests Given………………………………….39
Police Services in General……………….…………………..54

The 2017 ISP Results were:
Traffic Citations…………………………………………….353
Traffic Warnings……………………………………………576
Seatbelt Citations……………………………………….……82
Vehicle Crashes Investigated……………………………...….4
Child Restraint Violations………………………………….....0
Truck Citations…………………………………………......103
Suspended Driver Citations………………………………….27
DUI Arrests……………………………………………….…20
Criminal Arrests……………………………………………..77 Misdemeanor/ 4 Felony
Police K-9 Searches………………………………………….8
Police Services in General……………….………………….134

The 2016 ISP Results were:
Traffic Citations…………………………………………….179
Traffic Warnings……………………………………………308
Seatbelt Citations……………………………………….……51
Vehicle Crashes Investigated……………………………...….2
Child Restraint Violations………………………………….....0
Truck Citations……………………………………………....35
Suspended Driver Citations…………………………………18
DUI Arrests……………………………………………….…21
Criminal Arrests……………………………………………..49 Misdemeanor/ 2 Felony
Minor Consuming Citations………………………………….8
Police Services in General……………….………………….64

The 2015 ISP results were:
Traffic Citations……………………………………………... 320
Traffic Warnings…………………………………………….. 562
Seatbelt Citations……………………………………………. ..81
Vehicle Crashes Investigated…………………………………...1
Child Restraint Citations………………………………………. 2
Truck Citations…………………………………………….....105
Suspended Driver Citations…………………………………. ..21
DUI arrests………………………………………………….......9
Criminal Arrests……………………………………………….36 Misdemeanor/12 Felony
Drug Arrests…………………………………………………… 7
Police Services……………………………………………….117

2014 ISP results were:
Total Traffic Citations Issued….…………………………….. 167
Driving Under the Influence Arrests……………………….…... 9
Traffic Warnings Issued……………………………….…….. 338
Motor Vehicle Crashes Investigated…………………….….….. 3
Criminal Arrests………………………………………………. 27
Seatbelt Citations…………………………………………..…. 55
Portable Breath Tests Administered…………..……………….56
Truck Citations…………………………………..…………….75

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out