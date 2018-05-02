New records show 20% crashes are hit and runs in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new study shows hit and run crashes are happening more than ever.

Scroll for more content...

According to the state’s most recent crash records, Vigo County has more hit and run crashes than almost any county in Indiana. Vigo County is ranked third for most hit and runs.

20% of crashes in Vigo County end with someone involved leaving the scene early. Indiana’s average is 8%.

It's illegal in Indiana and all states to leave the scene of a crash. News 10 talked to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office about the problem.

They say it's the difference between paying a ticket and potentially going to jail.

Officers say if the driver stays, they usually only get a ticket.

If the hit and run crash ends with a serious injury or death, the driver could be convicted of a felony. According to police this interferes with many jobs.

If the hit and run crash ends with property damage, that’s typically a misdemeanor according to police.

News 10 hit the streets to see if drivers are surprised by Vigo County's alarming statistic. One person says drivers speed off because they're driving without insurance.

“It's not surprising because there aren't a lot of jobs here so I think a lot of people are driving uninsured,” said resident Richard Moothery. “So they're getting into crashes and thinking how am I going to pay for this? Soo it turns into a hit and run. The unfortunate part is that a lot of kids have been hit, on their bicycles.”

The majority of deadly hit and runs involve a person on a bike or on a walk, according to a new study by AAA.

Police say it’s better to take the ticket that to go to jail for this crime.