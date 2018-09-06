DALEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle parked outside his home during hot weather in central Indiana.
The Star Press reports Jaxon Stults was pronounced dead Wednesday evening in Daleville.
His mother, 28-year-old Britni Nicole Wihebrink, is being held on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent. Court records don’t list her lawyer. The newspaper says Wihebrink told a 911 dispatcher she took a nap then found her son.
An autopsy is planned Thursday. Zach Crouch, a Delaware County deputy coroner, says the death was likely heat-related.
The National Weather Service says high temperatures Wednesday in the Daleville area topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) before cooling off later.
Daleville is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.
___
Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com
Related Content
- 2-year-old Indiana boy found inside hot vehicle dies
- 3-year-old Indiana girl dies in hot car after trip to church
- Police identify 2-year-old boy caught in flood waters, said he was under for nine minutes
- Operation resumes for boys, coach still trapped inside Thai cave
- Police identify Vincennes 2-year-old that was found dead, one man behind bars
- Two found dead inside Clay County, Illinois home, investigation underway
- Police recommend no charges in Indiana hot car death
- Indiana police investigate 3-month-old’s death in hot car
- Mother arrested for death of 2-year-old in Charleston, Illinois
- Authorities: 6 injured in off-road vehicle crash in Indiana