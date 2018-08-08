Clear

2 police officers shot, wounded at New Jersey National Night Out event

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. It occurred on National Night Out, an event designed to bring local police and the communities they serve together.

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 10:28 PM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 10:54 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Two police officers have been shot in New Jersey.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in Camden, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

The Camden County officers were taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and no other information was immediately available.

