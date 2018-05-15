Clear

2 in custody after police find meth in stolen car

Two people are in custody after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a stolen vehicle.

Posted: May. 15, 2018 9:31 AM
Updated: May. 15, 2018 11:37 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in custody after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a stolen vehicle.

Scroll for more content...

According to Columbus police, a traffic stop was initiated at about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Chestnut Street.

Police said an officer initiated the traffic stop after observing the vehicle that did not have functioning taillights.

During the traffic stop, police said, officers discovered that the driver’s license was suspended, and he was taken into custody.

MORE: Crime Coverage from WTHITV.com

A short time later, a K-9 officer alerted to the vehicle, indicating the odor of narcotics. A search was conducted, and officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including several syringes.

Police said the officers determined that the vehicle involved had been taken without the owner’s permission.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Larry R. Evans, of North Vernon. The passenger was identified as 20-year-old Victoria L. Villegas, of Columbus.

Evans is charged with driving while suspended, possession of stolen property, and possession of a legend drug injection device.

Villegas was charged with possession of a legend drug injection device, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evans and Villegas were transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Daily showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It