2 in custody after police find meth in stolen car

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in custody after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a stolen vehicle.

According to Columbus police, a traffic stop was initiated at about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Chestnut Street.

Police said an officer initiated the traffic stop after observing the vehicle that did not have functioning taillights.

During the traffic stop, police said, officers discovered that the driver’s license was suspended, and he was taken into custody.

A short time later, a K-9 officer alerted to the vehicle, indicating the odor of narcotics. A search was conducted, and officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including several syringes.

Police said the officers determined that the vehicle involved had been taken without the owner’s permission.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Larry R. Evans, of North Vernon. The passenger was identified as 20-year-old Victoria L. Villegas, of Columbus.

Evans is charged with driving while suspended, possession of stolen property, and possession of a legend drug injection device.

Villegas was charged with possession of a legend drug injection device, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evans and Villegas were transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.