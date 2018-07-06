2 Baltimore medical research buildings evacuated due to possible TB release

Clear

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore firefighters have evacuated two medical research buildings due to possible tuberculosis contamination.

A Johns Hopkins Medicine spokeswoman says the fire department is investigating “the possible release of a small amount of tuberculosis” in an internal bridge between two cancer research buildings. Officials did not say how it might have been released.

A statement from Hopkins says the buildings were evacuated Thursday as a “cautionary measure.” Employees who were in the area have been isolated and are being evaluated. The statement says it appears no one else was exposed.

Tuberculosis is the world’s leading infectious killer. It has long been on the decline in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were 9,272 U.S. cases in 2016.

Airborne germs spread the disease from person to person.

